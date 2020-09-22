Williamsport, Pa. – National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday celebrating U.S. democracy. It was first observed in 2012 and has been growing in popularity each year since.

On Tuesday, September 22, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will hit the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts. The goal is to reach tens of thousands of potential voters who may not register otherwise.

The James V. Brown Library has public access computers available for those who would like to register to vote online via the National Voter Registration Day website or Pennsylvania Voter Services. The Brown Library is a proud supporter of National Voter Registration Day.