Wyalusing Township, Pa. -- Motorists are advised that Route 2038 (To the Ferry Road) in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County, will be closed next week between Route 6 and Route 2025 (Homets Ferry Road).

On Monday, July 20, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will mill and pave To the Ferry Road between Route 6 and Homets Ferry Road in Wyalusing Township. A detour using Homets Ferry Road will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.