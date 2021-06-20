Harrisburg --According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, over 400,000 people have successfully filed for benefits through the new Unemployment Compensation, which was launched on June 8.

"These numbers are consistent with the amount of weekly claims and new claims we were seeing filed on the old system, so the majority of individuals are successfully able to log in and file using the new system," said Acting Secretary Berrier. "We are still investigating feedback we receive and are no longer finding IT issues with our system that are preventing individuals from filing. If individuals are still encountering what they believe to be technical errors, we would like to hear from them so we can look further into what's happening."

Though many have had success in filing with the new system, others have encountered some difficulties. For those who have had issues with the new system, the Department of Labor and Industry has supplied the following tips:

Using a Keystone ID

The new system requires the use of a Keystone ID, which is a username and password that can be used across multiple state websites such as PA CareerLink and COMPASS. Make sure that you're using a valid Keystone ID. If you do not have a Keystone ID, the system can walk you through the creation process.

You may need to create a Keystone ID even if you already have an active Unemployment Compensation claim. The information used to create your Keystone ID must be identical to the information on your Unemployment Claim so that the accounts may be linked.

For example:

The spelling of your first and last name must be exactly the same, even if you made a typo in your UC claim.

Your ZIP code must be the same as on the UC claim even if you have moved since opening the claim. You can change your ZIP code after logging in to the new system.

AutoFill

If you use AutoFill to complete forms, double-check that the information is correct and that there are no extra spaces at the end of words.

Birth Date Calendar

Some users have had issues using the birth date calendar on mobile devices. L&I is currently working on changing the calendar, but in the meantime mobile users may try switching the website to "desktop mode" to view the calendar differently.

Prevent Duplicate Claims

If you already have a claim filed, select "no" when asked if you are attempting to file an Unemployment Insurance claim. Choosing "yes" will open a new claim, which can cause delays in processing.

Timing Out

If the website times out while you are entering your information, you will need to close the window and restart the process.

For additional help with creating a Keystone Login, please visit this troubleshooting guide.