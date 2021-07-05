Wellsboro, Pa. - Brianne Coolidge of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, was recognized as a 2021 One Plexus Award winner for making a difference both in her business and community.

The award, announced during the 2021 Plexus Worldwide “Shine” Convention, honors recipients who take extraordinary measures to support peers, give back to their local community, and empower others to make the world a better place.

“I never could have imagined that I could do this. I have been able to build friendships and change lives everywhere right from my small town, and it’s because of Plexus,” said Brianne Coolidge, Plexus Diamond Ambassador.

“If you have a dream to help other people and to better your lives, this legacy is for you because that’s what Plexus is," Coolidge added.

In her six years with Plexus, Coolidge has been frequently recognized by the company, being amongst one of the top teams all while being a busy and loving mom of three children. Team members and loved ones recognize Coolidge as someone who is driven and takes care of others.

“No one can doubt that Brianne has earned the One Plexus Award for 2021; she makes everyone feel important and included,” said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus.

“Not only does she succeed, but she also makes sure everyone on the team, regardless of their rank, succeeds as well.”

Recipients of the One Plexus Award share three attributes: Belief, Partnership, and Action.

These attributes embody the Plexus culture that encourages Ambassadors, also known as independent sales representatives, to better themselves, their teams, and their communities.

Plexus is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News.