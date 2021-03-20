7 p.m. Update: "Vandelinder has been located and is safe. The MEPA is cancelled; thanks for the shares," PA State Police said on their Facebook page.

Mansfield, Pa. – State police at Mansfield are searching for Helen Vandelinder, 71, of Millerton Township, Tioga County.

"Vandelinder was last seen in the area of Pumpkin Hill Rd, Millerton Twp., Tioga County on March 19, 2021, at 11:30 am," state police said in a press release.

Police believe she may be at a special risk of harm or injury.

She was last seen operating a 2013 dark blue Ford Escape bearing Pa. registration DYM1950.

Anyone with information about Vanderlinder is asked to contact police immediately at 911 or 570-662-2151, the PSP Mansfield barracks.

PSP Twitter post