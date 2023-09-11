Galeton, Pa. — A Tioga County man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he shot another man Sunday afternoon.

State police are hunting for 59-year-old Robert M. Wildey of Gaines following the shooting at an apartment at 13 Germania St. in Galeton around 1:30 p.m.

Wildey reportedly shot a 48-year old Fillmore, NY man in the arm, then fled "in an unknown direction by unknown means," according to Trooper Joel Miles of state police at Coudersport.

The fugitive prompted Galeton Area School District to close Monday. Principal Sarah Graber announced the closure early this morning on the district's website, saying, "As you are likely aware, state police are currently pursuing a fugitive locally. Out of an abundance of caution, school will be closed today."

Anyone with information about Wildey's whereabouts is asked to call the barracks at 814-274-8690.

