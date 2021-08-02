Harrisburg, Pa. - The reasons behind a "forensic investigation" of Pa.'s part in the 2020 presidential election, backed by supporters of former president Donald Trump, have been dealt another blow in their quest to prove what has thus far been unable to be proven.

All three Republican commissioners in Tioga County said they were not going to approve third-party access to their voting machines, out of their concerns those machines could be decertified by the state weeks before they must begin preparations for the November election process.

The commissioners, in a letter to Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Fulton), who has been leading the unfounded charges of voter fraud across Pa., said they were declining Mastriano's request "at this time."

Mastriano, a possible candidate for the Republican nod for governor, has been causing some discord among members of his own party.

“What message will people take from someone trying to pry open voting machines and rummage through already counted ballots while employing statistical tricks to argue that the 2020 election was a fraud?" State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) said recently in an editorial.

Under threat of subpoena, Mastriano sent letters to Tioga, York, and Philadelphia counties requesting access to their equipment, documents, and other information.

In response, the state's top election official informed counties they would decertifiy any ballot counting machine which became subjected to third-party access; therefore, rendering the equipment useless, which would add a further financial burden on each county.

Even York County's commissioners, two Republicans and one Democrat, have questioned the legality behind Mastriano's ploy to instill lack of confidence in Pa.'s voting mechanisms, and the costs associated with Mastriano's political posturing, despite numerous losses in court.

Trump won Tioga County by three-to-one over President Joe Biden, although Biden won the state by over 80,000 votes, which was about 1 percentage point.

That prompted Trump to pressure Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and other states where he lost narrowly, to conduct an “audit,” as is happening in a widely discredited exercise in Arizona.

In York County, officials called police after reports of people pretending to be from an “election integrity committee," who have been going to residents questioning their vote in the 2020 presidential election, according to a report in the York Dispatch.

Julie Wheeler, York County's president commissioner, told the Dispatch that she received numerous calls and messages about the activity and referred the matter to the Southern York Regional Police Department.