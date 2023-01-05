Marietta, Pa. — Meet Ladybug, who is celebrating a birthday like no dog before her. She is celebrating her birthday as the oldest dog in the United States.

Ladybug, also known as "Buggy," was adopted by Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta after she was abandoned at a groomer.

According to Guinness World Records, the oldest dog in the US was born in September 2000. Records show that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000, making her 23 years old.

Ladybug had her paw-ty at the Neffsville Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday. Click here for pictures of her pawsitively delightful celebration on her special day.

