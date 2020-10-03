Laurelton, Pa. – Thirty days, 30 gift baskets, and 30 chances to win! The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, is selling tickets for a daily gift basket raffle being held the entire month of November. The public can purchase tickets with a $20 donation through Saturday, October 31, to be entered in the daily prize drawing.

“Due to COVID-19, our annual Spring Basket Bingo had to be canceled,” said Library Director Wendy Rote. “We have so many lovely baskets and thought a Gift Basket Raffle would not only help us with our fundraising, but provide a fun activity in November. These baskets would make great Christmas gifts.”

A winner will be drawn live each day on the library’s Facebook page. Some of the themed baskets include Summer Getaway, Cleaning Basket, Chocolate Lover’s, Game Night (for kids and adults) and a Dog Basket featuring a bed, toys, food, treats and a certificate for obedience lessons. Each basket is valued at $30 or more and was generously donated by patrons and local businesses.

Photos and descriptions of all of the baskets are available here.

The proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters. The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the West End Library or call (570) 922-4773.