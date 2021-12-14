Sullivan County, Pa. — Troopers from PSP Laporte reported that a neighbor complained, saying "it happens all of the time," when two individuals allegedly got physical in Sullivan County.

The incident caused the witness, who ultimately attempted to break up the altercation, to call State Police.

According to Trooper Brian Hartman, the two individuals involved were identified as Elizabeth Irene Sweet, 40, of Williamsport, and Russell Frederick Hampton, 53, of San Angelo, TX. Hartman said both individuals had to be separated after troopers arrived.

Hampton told police that Sweet arrived at his residence and threw a brick at him. Hampton allegedly told officers he then threw the brick at Sweet’s vehicle, smashing the windshield.

Sweet claimed Hampton invited her over and became physical after an argument broke out between them.

Sweet is being charged with two misdemeanors in first-degree terroristic threats and second-degree simple assault. Hampton was charged with simple assault and two summary offenses.

Court records show both Sweet and Hampton were released on unsecured bail. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Russell Frederick Hampton docket sheet

Elizabeth Irene Sweet docket sheet