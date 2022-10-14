untitled (8).jpg
NCPA Staff

Montoursville, Pa. — A three vehicle crash tied up a major intersection in Montoursville Friday afternoon. 

Eyewitnesses say the white Jeep ran the light, clipped the bus and hit the black Nissan, and then rolled.

There appear to be no major injuries.

Emergency crews are on scene working to clear up the scene.

