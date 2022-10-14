Montoursville, Pa. — A three vehicle crash tied up a major intersection in Montoursville Friday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say the white Jeep ran the light, clipped the bus and hit the black Nissan, and then rolled.

There appear to be no major injuries.

Emergency crews are on scene working to clear up the scene.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.