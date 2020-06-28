Montandon, Pa. – Police said a Danville man died Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Route 45 in Northumberland County.

Donald L. Stephens, 62, of Danville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police said Stephens was traveling west on Route 45 near Hobbes Road in West Chillisquaque Township shortly after noon Friday. A 2015 Cadillac Escalade driven by Robert S. Delbo, 25, of Lewisburg, was in the eastbound lane. When the driver ahead of Delbo slowed down to attempt to turn onto Hobbes Road, he swerved around her vehicle and hit Stephens’s 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis head on.

The passenger side of Delbo’s vehicle then also struck the driver’s side of the 2011 GMC Sierra that had stopped to attempt turning. Neither the driver of the GMC, Linda Bender, 28, of Mifflinburg, nor the three young children inside her vehicle were hurt, police said.

Delbo’s vehicle spun counterclockwise and came to final rest on the south berm facing east. Delbo was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Police said they did not know the extend of Delbo’s injuries.

William Cameron Fire Company and PennDOT assisted at the scene. Route 45 was closed in both directions for several hours.