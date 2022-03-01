Williamsport, Pa. —Three Lycoming County residents were charged after an alleged break-in that ended with threats being made against a family.

Destiny Paige Hoy, 24, of Williamsport, Brian Keith Hoy, 57, of Lock Haven, and Todd Edward Hubert, 30 of South Williamsport were all accused of entering a trailer near the 1900 block of Beech Street on the night of Feb. 5, 2021. After the trio allegedly forced their way into the trailer, officers said they argued with the residents. Destiny Hoy allegedly threatened to kill children that were inside the trailer at the time of the incident.

Destiny Hoy, who was given $99,000 monetary bail during an arraignment with Judge William Solomon, was charged with first-degree felony burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. She was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and third-degree disorderly conduct.

Brian Hoy was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Brian Hoy was given $25,000 monetary bail during an arraignment. Court records show he is scheduled to appear before Judge Solomon on March 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Hubert was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing along with several misdemeanors that included second-degree theft, receiving stolen property, and third-degree disorderly conduct.

Destiny Hoy and Hubert are both scheduled to face Judge Solomon on March 9 for a preliminary hearing.

