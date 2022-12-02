Montoursville, Pa. — Three local PennDOT team members have been awarded Innovation Awards for suggesting an efficient system for ordering, storing, and dispensing diesel fluid.

The employees represent District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties.

PennDOT collects employee suggestions through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online system that allows workers to submit their ideas. In the last 10 years, staff members have submitted over 3,300 ideas with several hundred being implemented in PennDOT's regular practices.

“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I'm proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”

Neil Dietrich, Transportation Facilities Administrator; Jimmy Adams, District Equipment Manager; and Mark Grose, Highway Equipment Manager, are credited for suggesting the use of a "DEF Cube." The DEF stands for Diesel Exhaust Fluid.

DEF is a clear liquid that helps selective catalytic reduction diesel engines meet the Environmental Protection Agency's near zero emission requirements.

The DEF Cube is a storage and dispensing container that allows the Lycoming County Maintenance Organization to purchase diesel exhaust fluid in bulk. By using the Cube, Lycoming County Maintenance Organization will save between $.96 and $1.77 per gallon - about $6,500 every year - on DEF.

The Cube also allows operators to pump fluid directly into trucks while they are fueling. Before installing the Cube, operators needed to drive their trucks to a separate area in the stock yard and pour the fluid from 2-gallon jugs. In addition to saving money on DEF purchases, the Cube also saves time for truck drivers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.