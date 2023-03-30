State College, Pa. — Three men were charged after a fight in State College sent one man to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage, police say.

A witness told police he and the victim were in town visiting for a basketball tournament and had been walking in the 400 block of E. Calder Way on Nov. 6 just after 1 a.m. when the fight began.

The victim and a few unknown men were "chirping" at each other before one of them suddenly punched the man and knocked him unconscious, the witness said.

That's when a man in an apartment above the street began videotaping with his cell phone, according to police.

The video showed three men, later identified as Darius Shields, Rondale Stewart, and Kevin Lewis-Stevens return to scene and begin fighting people helping the injured man, investigators said. One of the men allegedly punched the victim as he was on the ground unconscious.

The injured man was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance, but was later taken to Danville Geisinger Medical Center by helicopter where doctors discovered he suffered a brain bleed, officer said. Doctors reported he was conscious and doing well, according to the affidavit.

Shields, Stewart, and Lewis-Stevens were charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct during preliminary arraignments with Judge Donald Hahn. They were released after posting $27,500 unsecured bail. The fourth man could not be identified by investigators.

Hahn scheduled preliminary hearings on March 29 for the trio of alleged offenders.

