Danville, Pa. — Three Montour County Prison inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate on February 26, resulting in multiple broken bones, according to police.

In an affidavit filed March 15, Noah Samuel Stroup, 26, David Earle Downing, 36, and Scott N. Buckely, 38, all three men of Danville, were recorded on surveillance video during the attack.

The alleged assault took place on Feb. 26 around 11:45 a.m. at the Montour County Prison in Danville. According to court records, the men jumped their fellow inmate, causing a fractured rib, multiple abrasions, and a closed fracture to the right wrist. The inmate was evaluated and treated at Geisinger Medical Center.

Prison officials said they viewed surveillance video and spoke with several witnesses and the accuser during their investigation.

Montour County Magisterial District Judge Marvin Shrawder approved charges for second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment for each of the accused.

No bail was given to any of the three men as they remained incarcerated at the Montour County Prison.

