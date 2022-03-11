Troy, Pa. —Williamsport Police said they took three juveniles into custody as they walked away from a vehicle reported stolen on March 8, 2022.

The owner of the vehicle tracked it using GPS and alerted police to the theft. According to the release, the owner also provided video surveillance of the three individuals entering the vehicle.

Police said when the three juveniles were taken into custody they were in possession of the vehicle’s keys. According to police, one of the juveniles was on probation for a recent vehicle theft.

All three juveniles are being held at the Lycoming County Juvenile Probation Office. Police said all three will be charged with theft of a motor vehicle and related offenses.



