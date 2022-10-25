Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman is facing several felony charges for the alleged armed robbery of two people in Williamsport Monday.

Nyreese Talibba Turner of Williamsport and two juveniles were taken into custody near Cherry Street after the incident around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 24, police said.

Turner and the juveniles allegedly pulled a weapon on two people and robbed them of several items.

According to police, the three suspects approached two people walking near the 1100 block of Market Street and demanded their items. Both accusers ran from the three suspects who were wearing sunglasses, ski masks, and dark clothing, police said.

Turner and the juveniles allegedly caught up with the pair and demanded money along with making threats against their life.

One of the suspects shoved a woman to the ground and ripped her purse away from her. All three individuals ran away in a westward direction after the alleged incident, police said.

At least one of the suspects allegedly returned and fired several shots in the directions of the victims, police said. "As [the suspects] were speaking to a passerby on Market Street for help, one of the suspects returned back out to Market Street with a handgun and began firing," Officer Andrew Stevens wrote in an affidavit.

The suspect yelled, “If you get into a car, they will get killed with you.”

Tests are being conducted to determine which suspect fired shots and how many were fired, according to a source close to the investigation.

The victims were able to flee the area and reach the back porch of a home. The owner let both inside, locked the door, and called 911.

All three suspects were located in the area of Cherry Street and Hawthorne Avenue by members of the Williamsport Police Department. Investigators located a pair of shoes, two pairs of sunglasses, a black shirt, and the victim’s purse, phone, and wallet, according to the affidavit.

On-call Judge William Solomon denied bail for Turner during a preliminary arraignment. Turner was charged with multiple counts that included several felony counts of robbery, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.

Records show that Turner was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility on Aug. 22 and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Turner was transported to the Lycoming County Prison. She will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Nov. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

No injuries were reported, according to a source close to the investigation.

Northcentralpa.com does not report the names or charges filed against juveniles.

Docket sheet

