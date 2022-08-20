Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.

