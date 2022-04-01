Williamsport, Pa. — A man was charged with multiple felonies after two relatives came forward and described abuse to agents with the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Authorities said the abuse took place between Jan. 2017 and Jan. 2020 and allegedly included unwanted touching over the clothes. David Alan Dyer, 52, of Turbotville was charged with three third-degree felonies and two misdemeanors after interviews with both accusers concluded.

Dyer allegedly touched both accusers several times as they stayed with him at a residence near the 400 block Rural Avenue in Williamsport. One accuser allegedly told authorities Dyer touched her “everywhere” when asked about specific parts of her body.

According to the affidavit, Dyer withheld medication from an accuser and only gave it to her after she hugged him. The accuser told authorities she felt uncomfortable during the interaction.

The second accuser told authorities Dyer allegedly touched her in places “like the vagina and the butt” as the two sat on a couch.

“(Accuser) described the touching as Dyer rubbing his hand over her vagina and thighs and that the touching occurred over her clothing,” wrote Agent Laura Kitko.

Dyer allegedly attempted to snuggle and hold hands with both accusers. Authorities said both accusers told them Dyer tried to convince them the actions were normal.

Dyer was charged with multiple third-degree felonies that included indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor. Dyer was also charged with two misdemeanors in first-degree indecent assault and indecent assault without the consent of others.

Dyer, who pled guilty to indecent assault in 2018, is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on April 14.

