Clinton County, Pa. -- I-80 westbound was closed Wednesday afternoon from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County after snowy conditions caused a multi-vehicle pileup.

The roadway remains closed and is expected to be closed through 12 p.m. to as late as 2 p.m. Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police report two crash-related fatalities in that pileup, and one health emergency fatality.

As many as 66 vehicles were reported involved in that crash.

Because it was not feasible to open the lanes overnight, emergency management worked to evacuate people who were stranded. PEMA Director Randy Padfield said contracts with busing companies helped to evacuate stranded motorists and take them to hotels for safe shelter.

Padfield said lessons learned from the 2007 St. Valentine's Day pileup on I-78 have helped to make emergency responses faster and more targeted. "We have developed a comprehensive framework," Padfield said and training has improved responses to emergencies such as this one.

Police have not released the identities of the crash victims at this time.