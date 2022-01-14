Harrisburg -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver's license and photo centers will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Online services and items including forms, publications, and manuals are available online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Services include license, ID, and registration renewals; driver history services; change of address forms; license and registration restoration letters; fee payments; license and ID duplicate orders, and driving exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2022 is available online.