penndot generic 2021

Harrisburg -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver's license and photo centers will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Online services and items including forms, publications, and manuals are available online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Services include license, ID, and registration renewals; driver history services; change of address forms; license and registration restoration letters; fee payments; license and ID duplicate orders, and driving exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2022 is available online.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.