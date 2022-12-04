Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school.

Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said.

The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders from police.

Guss admitted Snyder and Brosius were inside the building. Police then created a perimeter around the building and searched for the two people.

Gas was used on the third floor before a secondary sweep by probation officers located Snyder and Brosius in the basement. Both were taken into custody.

Police located a small bag of marijuana, a syringe, and methamphetamine on Guss. Guss and the 23-year-old Snyder were taken to the Northumberland County Jail. Brosius was taken to the Sunbury Police Station.

Guss was charged with second-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given $1,500 monetary bail.

Snyder was charged with second-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. He was also given $1,500 monetary bail.

Snyder was charged with third-degree felony robbery in a separate case, according to court records.

Brosius was charged with second-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $1,500 monetary. Brosius was also charged with robbery in a separate case.

Kenneth Guss docket sheet

Austin Snyder docket sheet

Megan Brosius docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.