State College, Pa. — An ex-boyfriend admitted to sending an explicit photograph of his former girlfriend to her, police said.

Marques Alexander Cofre, 20, of Northhampton told the victim he could make her life a “living hell with my connections” on Jan. 31 after sending the photograph, according to the complaint. The picture was of the woman’s genitals, investigators said.

Corfe allegedly called the woman names and made comments about her health. He admitted to sending the photograph as police listened in on a conversation with the victim, according to their report.

“[Victim] stated she felt like she was being blackmailed,” Officer Nathan Betts said.

Corfe told Betts he sent the photograph and text messages during an interview, according to the affidavit.

Corfe was charged with harassment and unlawful dissemination of intimate images. Both are misdemeanors.

No bail was listed for Confre, who is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

