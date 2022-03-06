Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police officers said they pursued a vehicle as it left the parking lot of the Moose Lodge after a call for a disturbance was placed.

Authorities identified the driver as David Michael Harding, 56, of Williamsport after they ran the vehicle's registration. According to the report, officers could detect the odor of alcohol as they approached the vehicle.

Harding was taken into custody after police said he failed a sobriety test. He was eventually released after being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Harding was suspected of causing damage at the Moose Lodge and threatening a member. The caller allegedly told police Harding was inside the establishment throwing tables and trying to fight.

After being released from the hospital, Harding allegedly called the person he attempted to fight and threatened them several times. According to an affidavit, during the conversation, Harding told the man “I’m going to make you feel pain. I’m going to kill your grand kids.”

Harding was charged with third-degree felony terroristic threats, third-degree misdemeanor harassment, and DUI. Court records show Harding posted $25,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. Harding will face Whiteman again on March 28 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

