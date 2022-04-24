Sunbury, Pa. — Using a fake name, police said a woman accused of assault threatened a person to drop the charges "or else," according to Northumberland Police.

Ashia Leshonda Harrington, 27, of Sunbury allegedly snapped at the person and said “my name is Keisha” during the confrontation at a bar on April 16.

“You need to get everything dropped or else,” Harrington allegedly stated to the witness.

Harrington threw a drink into the face of the accuser and called them a “rat b*tch” as she attempted to get other bar patrons involved, according to Officer Edward Cope.

Court records showed Harrington was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment in November of 2020.

Authorities said a bench warrant was issued for Harrington’s arrest for failure to show on March 8. Cope said she was scheduled to appear in regards to the assault case against the accuser.

Harrington was charged with two third-degree felonies of witness intimidation on April 18 during a preliminary arraignment. Harrington posted $2,500 unsecured bail the same day and was released.

