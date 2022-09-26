Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said.

William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit.

"I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your whole family."

In other messages, Stills allegedly told the woman he was having her watched and she was not safe. The accuser responded once, asking Stills to leave her alone, but the messages continued unabated.

"Leave me be or go slice your own throat," Stills reportedly said.

He continued to message the accuser, contacting her on Sept. 12 and demanding she delete photographs of him. During the exchange, Stills told the woman he would come find her, Hughes said. He also taunted her about getting a Protection from Abuse order against him, according to Officer Shyanne Hughes.

"Like you talk about PFAs, but the cold hearted reality is, you can't get one on me," Stills allegedly told her.

Stills was charged with several misdemeanors that include stalking, harassment through physical contact, and harassment through communication.

After posting $20,000 unsecured bail, Stills was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear for arraignments and ARDs with Judge Ryan Tira on Oct. 13.

