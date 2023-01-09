Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman threatened to shoot a fast food restaurant employee over a missed drink in her order — one the employee says the woman never ordered.

An unidentified Black female came to the McDonald's on North Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam on Christmas Eve at 9 a.m., according to Selinsgrove State Trooper Michael Palange.

She didn't order an orange juice, but when she discovered she didn't have one in her order, the woman threatened to shoot the 20-year-old female employee.

The woman then fled in a black Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Selinsgrove State Police barracks at 570-374-8145.

