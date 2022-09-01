DUI memorial trailer.jpg

The Pennsylvania DUI Association has a DUI Victims Memorial contained in a trailer, which they display throughout the state. The memorial features a wall with the names of DUI victims carved into it.

Harrisburg, Pa. — Labor Day Weekend is one of the most dangerous holidays for driving.

According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes and 12 fatalities during Labor Day Weekend in Pennsylvania last year. Out of those crashes, 106 crashes and four fatalities were linked to alcohol use with 38 crashes and three fatalities linked to other drugs.

“We want Pennsylvanians to celebrate the end of summer with a plan,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian advised. “If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead for a sober driver. Make plans with a friend, use a ride-share service, or public transportation, but never plan to drive impaired.”

Even if you don't end up in a crash, Pennsylvania State Police will be out on patrol. During 2021's Labor Day holiday enforcement period, PSP troopers made 587 DUI arrests.

“We urge travelers to slow down, buckle up, and use caution when traveling over the holiday weekend,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick. “Troopers will actively enforce traffic and DUI laws, and we have a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Both Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies will be conducting impaired driving enforcement details through September 5. Enforcement will cover alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medications, or a combination of drugs. Drug Recognition Experts will be assisting in DUI investigations whenever drug-impaired driving is suspected.

To avoid both accidents and trouble from police, drinkers should designate a sober driver or alternative transportation.

