Harrisburg, Pa. -- Organizations and projects in Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Snyder, and Union Counties have received funding through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) program to help residents in need find affordable housing options.

The PHARE program was established in 2010 to direct state, federal, and other funding towards the creation, rehabilitation, and support of affordable housing throughout Pennsylvania.

“When we crafted the PHARE program, our goal was to direct a portion of the natural gas drilling fees back to communities in my district to help expand affordable housing opportunities now and for years to come,” Senator Gene Yaw said. “Today, almost 10 years since the program was created, it still serves to assist residents with funding and resources to obtain affordable housing, particularly in this difficult time"

Funding is provided through Marcellus Shale impact fees, realty transfer taxes, and the National Housing Trust Fund.

Groups and projects receiving funding are:

Bradford County's Housing Program receives $172,000 to help residents of Bradford County pay for rent and utilities. Residents may receive assistance for up to three months, in an amount not exceeding $1,500.

Trehab's Bradford County Home Buyer Assistance Program receives $600,000 to mitigate effects of the Marcellus Shale housing shortage on low and moderate-income residents. Home buyers may receive help with down payments, closing costs, or repair costs up to $15,000.

Clinton County Rental Assistance and Education Project, Year 6 receives $70,000 for rental assistance, the Prepared Renter Education Program, and case management to assist the local homeless population.

The STEP, Inc. Homes-in-Need program in Lycoming County receives $250,000 to help local residents pay for home repairs.

The STEP, Inc. – Supportive Housing Program in Lycoming County receives $245,000 to help residents at risk for eviction or foreclosure, and to help individuals and families find new homes.

Transitional Living Centers – Master Leasing Program in Lycoming County receives $245,000 to help hard-to-place people, including the formerly incarcerated and those with severe mental illnesses gain housing stability. The agency leases out units from local landlords to sublease to clients.

STEP, Inc. – Urgent Need Program in Lycoming County receives $25,000 to help residents with emergency repairs.

American Rescue Workers – Rental Assistance Program in Lycoming County receives $100,000 for short-term rental assistance for families facing immediate risk of eviction.

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity – Building Stability in BNIP receives $55,000 to construct one new single-family home.

YWCA Northcentral PA – Liberty House in Lycoming County receives $70,000 to help women and children who are experiencing homelessness.

Sullivan County Rental Assistance Program receives $80,000 to provide short-term rental assistance for up to three months, with a limit of $1,800 per household.

Trehab Susquehanna County Rental and Utility Assistance Program receives $125,000 to provide rental and utility assistance for low-income residents.

Susquehanna County Neighborhood Stabilization receives $500,000 to acquire and renovate vacant lots and blighted homes, turning them into affordable housing units.

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency Comprehensive Housing Program receives $100,000 for rental assistance, housing stability case management, and support for the homeless.