Williamsport, Pa. — A former teacher at Williamsport Area High School was charged with third-degree sexual contact with a student Friday afternoon.

Michelle Pulizzi was released on $75,000 unsecured bail shortly after being charged in front of Judge Aaron Biichle. Pulizzi allegedly maintained a relationship with a student from February to June of 2018.

Over that time period, the then 49-year-old Pulizzi exchanged sexually explicit messages and photographs that included her masturbating, investigators said. Trooper Matthew Miller viewed a message Pulizzi sent to the accuser, who police say was also a confidential informant, that stated “how wet she was.”

Pulizzi admitted to sending the images and messages during an interview with detectives in July of this year.

“Without knowing the CI’s identity, she admitted the nude photographs came from him,” Miller wrote.

A time was arranged between Pulizzi and the confidential informant for sexual intercourse. Pulizzi picked the date and time because “her kids were gone.”

The meeting ultimately did not take place as the confidential informant said they had prior obligations with school, Miller said.

Pulizzi, 52, is the third employee with the Williamsport Area School District that has been charged with inappropriate contact with a student this year. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

