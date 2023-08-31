Williamsport, Pa. — A third individual in the case of a trio of adults accused of sexually exploiting two juveniles for drugs and money has been taken into custody.

Victor Booth, 40, of Williamsport was located in the Jersey Shore, Pa. area on Monday by the U.S. Marshal Service and confined at the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post $125,000 straight bail, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Authorities say two juveniles, ages 12 and 16, were being groomed for sexual exploitation by Booth and Jennifer Gibbs, 36, also of Williamsport, who has been incarcerated since Aug. 24. A third suspect, Allen Frazier, 39, of Huntingdon, Pa., is in the Huntingdon County Prison, detained previously on a parole violation.

Frazier denied solicitation accusations, but allegedly admitted to provding crack cocaine to Booth and Gibbs in the Williamsport home.

Police initiated an investigation after receiving a report of suspected child sex trafficking on Aug. 7. Williamsport Police Officers Thadd Trafford and Clint Gardner, and Agent Benjamin Hitesman, interviewed a confidential source, two juveniles, ages 12 and 16, and the three named adults.

The juveniles told police that Frazier would offer them $20 for sex acts when he was alone with them in the apartment, making them feel scared and causing them to run from the residence, according to a police affidavit filed Aug. 24.

Frazier would allegedly "cat call" the 12-year-old, and routinely referred to the 16-year-old as "beautiful," saying she was the "age of consent," and telling them "everyone in the house would be paid."

Booth and Gibbs both admitted that the two juveniles were to be trafficked in exchange for crack cocaine, cash, or both, police said. During the interview, Gibbs allegedly blamed her and Booth's drug use as a way for Frazier to manipulate them.

Frazier allegedly admitted to police that he knew Gibbs and Booth were attempting to traffc the juveniles. He told police that his "tweak" was to "jerk off" in Gibbs and Booths' bedroom with the juveniles in a nearby bedroom while he watched pornography.

A confidential source reported the 12-year-old to have experienced "extreme weight loss ... due to a lack of food provided by Gibbs, and 'living off Ramen [noodles],'" Gardner wrote.

In the affidavit, police detail methods of grooming, including sitting the juveniles down and telling them Gibbs and Booth wanted them to meet Frazier, and telling the juveniles that the he "just wanted to kiss you."

While Booth and Gibbs expressed regret during the interview, Gardner wrote, "there was no emotion to reflect as such, other than apparent panic for the prospect of potential criminal charges. There were no tears," Gardner continued, "and no true display of empathy," calling the interviews very "matter of fact."

According to the officer, a common practice of traffickers is to groom their victims slowly through compliments, offering gifts, housing, food, care, etc. They frequently target vulnerable individuals, he wrote, to whom they have access and familiarity with.

"In the present case," Gardner wrote, "Gibbs, Booth, and Frazier all conspired and groomed both juveniles to solicit sexual acts for monetary gain, by capitalizing on the juveniles' known financial and emotional needs."

Booth is charged with eight counts of trafficking in individuals, four counts of prostitution, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7.

Frazier has been charged with six felony counts of trafficking in individuals and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently detained in State Prison on a parole violation, and is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 5 with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 28 in Lycoming County.

Gibbs has been charged with 14 felony counts including criminal attempt and conspiracy to traffic individuals for solicitation and financial benefit, and other various child endangerment charges.

During Gibbs' arraignment, District Judge Aaron Biichle said she could face up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Court records show that Gibbs also has a history of charges for drug possession.

Gibbs is incarcerated in Lycoming County. Bail was set at $125,000 straight after Gardner requested "high bail," during her preliminary arraignment, calling her alleged crimes "heinous," and telling Judge Biichle that he considered her a flight risk.

