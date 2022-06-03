Williamsport, Pa. —On May 21 a person provided Shamokin police with evidence of a man’s continued efforts to stalk them despite two previous arrests.

Video of Bruce Edward Zigarski, 46, allegedly stalking the person from their porch and entering their home was provided to law enforcement. One video allegedly showed Zigarski standing in a front window and staring into the house.

In the most recent set of charges, Zigarski was given a first-degree felony charge of burglary and a third-degree charge of criminal trespassing. Court records show he was also charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree stalking and third-degree disorderly conduct.

Zigarski was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with stalking after an investigation by Shamokin Police. Zigarski was also arrested for similar charges in August of 2020.

No bail or hearing was scheduled for Zigarski at the time of publishing this article.

Docket report

