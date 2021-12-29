South Williamsport, Pa. — A third set of felony charges have been filed against a Montoursville man currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Kryshane Keoni Sha Goas, 25, was charged with several felonies that included rape for contact with a minor at Montoursville Area High School. Goas was even told by a security officer at the school to stay away from the juvenile.

The affidavit of the most recent incident described events similar to those in the previous two affidavits filed against Goas: he met the accuser through a social media app and allegedly pressured her into meeting him.

During an interview, the accuser stated she met Goas on another occasion and the two engaged in sexual intercourse a second time. Goas allegedly recorded the interaction between the two during that interaction.

The accuser told officers she felt Goas pressured her into doing everything. According to the report, the accuser woke up one night to Goas moaning in her ear and having sexual intercourse with her. The accuser was followed by Goas on several occasions after she attempted to cut ties with him.

Authorities said Goas followed the juvenile through a grocery store and later pulled a gun on her in a parking lot. Earlier this year, Goas allegedly left a pair of earrings on her vehicle that stated he loved her.

Goas, who has two other active cases involving rape filed against him, was charged with six felonies that included rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, photograph or film sex acts, and disseminate photo or film of child sex acts. Goas was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor stalking and third-degree harassment.

Goas will face Judge Gary Whiteman on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

