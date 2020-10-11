Greenville, S.C. -- With President Trump stating that he is unwilling to debate Joe Biden virtually and the reluctance to hold another in-person debate following President Trump's positive COVID-19 test, two third-party candidates have extended offers to debate both Biden and/or Trump in any format.

Libertarian presidential nominee, Jo Jorgensen, and Green Party presidential nominee, Howie Hawkins, have both extended invitations and expressed enthusiasm for participating in a debate.

The libertarian party is currently on the ballot in all 50 states. The Green party is on the ballot in 29 states and a write-in candidate for the rest.

During her announcement, Jorgensen also criticized the presidential and vice-presidential debates for avoiding prominent issues that the Libertarian Party addresses head-on in its platform.

“I have held in-person campaign events in 48 states so far while taking reasonable precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, such as holding the events outside. At the same time, I respect those, especially in vulnerable age groups, who wish to take every precaution.

I am happy to debate former Vice President Joe Biden virtually, if President Trump refuses to do so, and I’m happy to debate President Trump in person if Joe Biden is not comfortable with that setting.

If I have the chance to debate either man, you can be sure you’ll hear discussion of important issues that have been missing in every debate so far, such as pulling our troops out of the Middle East and Afghanistan; ending the War on Drugs that gave birth to the militarization of our police; halting all further government debt spending; and opening up a true free market in health care to make it easily affordable for everyone.”