Williamsport, Pa. – With two active criminal cases already filed against him, a Williamsport man was arrested again on Thursday.

Matthew J. Zeigler, 49, was charged by Williamsport Police on April 22 with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence. Officer Charles Schwab alleges that Zeigler drove under the influence on March 27.

This is the third active criminal case in Lycoming County against Zeigler, a prominent city attorney. Zeigler's other cases involve allegations of reckless endangerment and child abuse.

Zeigler admitted during a guilty plea hearing on Jan. 7 to firing two rounds out of an open window to "punish" and "control" his wife on April 16, 2020. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge John B. Leete sentenced Zeigler to 20 days minimum and 23 months 15 days maximum in county jail.

Zeigler has not yet begun to serve that sentence; he filed an appeal with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on April 8. Zeiglers' bail pending appeal was set at $10,000 monetary with eligibility to post 10%, which he posted.

The final active criminal case against Zeigler concerns allegations of child abuse. The Pa. Attorney General's Office claims that Zeigler and his wife Christine Zeigler physically and emotionally abused their children for decades.

The Zeigler children reported being punched, beaten with a leather belt, forced to drink vinegar and locked in a closet for up to a week without food or water, according to the criminal complaints against the Zeiglers.

In the child abuse case, Zeigler was confined to Lycoming County Prison on Dec. 16, 2020, unable to post $100,000 bail. His docket sheet in the reckless endangerment case shows he was released on Jan. 8 after posting $1,000, or 10% of the $10,000 cash bail set in that case.

Zeigler's next scheduled court date is an April 27 pre-trial hearing in the child abuse case being brought by the state Attorney General's Office.

Updated to clarify Zeigler posted $1,000 bail on Jan. 8 in the case involving reckless endangerment.