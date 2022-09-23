Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said.

At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, causing an injury to her wrist.

Davis is charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He was released from custody after posting $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Davis was charged with simple assault in 2020 and pleaded guilty to the same charge in 2019.

Docket sheet

