Bloomsburg, Pa. — Shoppers who stole more than $600 worth of groceries at the self-checkout lane were identified by rewards cards, which they used during a series of fraudulent purchases, police say.

Willard Joseph Goss, 56, and his accomplice, 34-year-old Toni A. Crane, are accused of under-ringing purchases over a four-month period at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg, according to Officer Kenneth Auchter.

Goss and Crane, both of Bloomsburg, were spotted by the store's loss prevention officer ringing up items at the self-checkout for less than the sale price, charges say. A check of the register receipt showed they had used a rewards card issued to Goss, as well as Sharon Goho. When Auchter watched the tape, he reportedly recognized Crane from previous interactions.

A check of those rewards cards and surveillance videos turned up numerous instances in which the two under-rang purchases totaling $658 from January 18 through April 29, arrest papers say.

When questioned, they both admitted to the theft, Auchter said.

Crane and Goss were each charged with under-ringing theft. Both are set to appear before District Judge Russell Lawton on June 29.

Willard Goss docket sheet

Toni Crane docket sheet

