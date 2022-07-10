Watsontown, Pa. — Thieves cut a hole in a chain link fence surrounding a lawn equipment store and made away with a John Deere zero-turn mower last week.

Now State Police in Milton are asking for the public's help to identify the culprits.

Trooper Tyler Arbogast said the thieves cut through the fence at LandPro Equipment on Byers Lane sometime on Sunday, July 3 and stole a 2022 green and yellow John Deere Z950 zero-turn lawnmower, which retails at more than $10,000.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call barracks at 570-524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.