Berwick, Pa. — Thieves used a sledgehammer and screwdrivers to break into gaming machines at a self-serve laundromat, causing more than $8,000 in damage, police say.

Police quickly identified the two men seen on surveillance video on Jan. 5 as 30-year-old Adrian Michael Bankes and 40-year-old Joseph Stephen Slusser Jr.

The owner of the laundromat on East Ninth Street in Berwick called police around 10:15 p.m. to report the damage. Although no one was witness to the thefts, which had occurred about an hour prior, the thieves were caught on surveillance video, said Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders.

The video showed the two men come into the laundromat around 8:45 p.m. Bankes allegedly using a screwdriver to break into the front panel of a pinball machine to remove an unknown amount of money. The two then spent 10 minutes walking around the laundromat, talking and moving machines. Eventually, Slusser walked over to a Fusion Link multi-game gambling machine and pulled a hammer from his jacket, Mulders said. Slusser used the hammer to hit the front of the machine, which damaged it but diddn't break it open.

Slusser left the laundromat and returned a minute later with a large sledgehammer that he used to smash open the machine. He walked out of the laundromat with the sledgehammer as Bankes reached into the machine, pulled out a change box, and left, charges say. Slusser then reportedly returned to the machine and grabbed a second change box before leaving a final time.

Damage to the Fusion Link device is estimated at $8,3145. The cost to repair the pinball machine has not yet been determined, Mulders said. The owner said there was also $194 stolen from inside the Fusion game.

Bankes, Pine Street, and Slusser, who police say is homeless, were both charged with criminal mischief and theft.

