State College, Pa. — Theft prevention watched as a woman loaded her purse with items before passing through all sales points without paying.

Carrie Confer was stopped by lost prevention by the exit of the Walmart near the 1600 block of Atherton Street. Members of the Patton Township Police Department arrived shortly after the stop on Nov. 23 to place the 45-year-old Confer into custody.

Officer Elijah Vardzel discovered Confer had two previous convictions in Pennsylvania for retail theft. Confer had several items in her purse and jacket pockets with an approximate value of $73, police said.

Confer was charged with third-degree felony retail theft during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Donald Hahn. She was released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Hahn is set for Jan. 4.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.