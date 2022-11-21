Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte.

The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570.

Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.