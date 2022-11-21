theft 2020
NCPA Staff

Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte.

The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570.

Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.

