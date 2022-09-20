Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000.
An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000.
State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
