Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000.

An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. 

State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.

