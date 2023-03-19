Crime generic fingerprints
Benton, Pa. — A thief cut power to a store over night and managed to pry open a door and steal cash inside a safe, police say.

Employees at Dollar General on State Route 118 in Sugarloaf Township reported the break-in Saturday morning, according to Trooper Bernard Popson of the state police at Bloomsburg.

Sometime in the night, the thief or thieves cut power to the store and gained entry by prying open the back door. Once inside, they also pried open a safe and stole approximately $1,446 in cash.

Anyone with information on the theft can contact police at 570-387-4270.

