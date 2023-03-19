Benton, Pa. — A thief cut power to a store over night and managed to pry open a door and steal cash inside a safe, police say.

Employees at Dollar General on State Route 118 in Sugarloaf Township reported the break-in Saturday morning, according to Trooper Bernard Popson of the state police at Bloomsburg.

Sometime in the night, the thief or thieves cut power to the store and gained entry by prying open the back door. Once inside, they also pried open a safe and stole approximately $1,446 in cash.

Anyone with information on the theft can contact police at 570-387-4270.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.