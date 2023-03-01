Mansfield, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman was the victim of a scam on TikTok and lost an undisclosed amount of money, police say.

The woman called state police at Mansfield on Jan. 27 to report the theft, saying she had been bilked through the social media app TikTok. An unknown scammer initiated a conversation through the app and promised to be her "sugar daddy," according to Trooper Timothy Burke.

She gave the scammer her bank account information and then unknowingly deposited fraudulent checks from a cash app into her own account on Jan. 16. She then transferred that money to a bitcoin wallet provided by the scammer.

