Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.

