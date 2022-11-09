theft 2020
NCPA Staff

Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say.

A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan.

Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.

