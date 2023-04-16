Genesee, Pa. — A thief broke into a vehicle earlier this month and stole a pair of $200 headphones, according to police.
A 19-year-old female reported her white Apple AirPods were taken from her car on Main Street sometime between April 3 and April 11, state police at Coudersport say.
The AirPods are estimated to be worth $200.
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Coudersport barracks at 814-274-8690.
