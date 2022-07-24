theft 2020
NCPA Staff

Cherry Township, Pa. — State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a thief who stole game cameras from property on Blacks Road last week.

Two males contacted State Trooper Brad Kalinowski to report game cameras had been stolen from their property near the Silver Maples Trailer Park in Dushore on July 16. The cameras are valued at $350.

Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at Laporte at 570-946-4610.

