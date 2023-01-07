Eagles Mere, Pa. — An unidentified thief broke into a woman's Jeep and stole cash out of the vehicle, police say.
The 63-year-old woman notified state police at Laporte that someone had gotten into her 2020 Jeep sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 4. The vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Mountain View Lane, according to Trooper Gabriel Gigliotti.
The thief stole $2,000 in cash, records show.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the barracks at 570-946-4610.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.