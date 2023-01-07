Theft generic pd lights
Eagles Mere, Pa. — An unidentified thief broke into a woman's Jeep and stole cash out of the vehicle, police say.

The 63-year-old woman notified state police at Laporte that someone had gotten into her 2020 Jeep sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 4. The vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Mountain View Lane, according to Trooper Gabriel Gigliotti.

The thief stole $2,000 in cash, records show.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the barracks at 570-946-4610.

